Police Reminds Hikers That Coney Island Gates Are Locked At 7PM

With more Singaporeans going around to enjoy what Mother Nature has to offer, it is also important to note the opening hours of natural landmarks to prevent getting locked in.

The Pasir Ris Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) recently received a distress call from a couple trapped on Coney Island. Unfortunately, they lost their way as the sky got dark and found themselves locked in when they found the entrance.

Hence, the neighbourhood police wanted to remind everyone that Coney Island closes at 7pm every day.

Couple locked in Coney Island after losing their way

Last Friday (13 Aug), Pasir Ris NPC posted on Facebook about a couple who was trapped on Coney Island. Though the couple wanted to have an enjoyable day in nature, unfortunately, they got lost as night fell.

By the time they found the entrance, the gate was already locked. The couple had to make a distress call to Pasir Ris NPC for assistance.

According to the post, it seems like this was not the first time someone has been locked in.

Though there are many things to explore on Coney Island, the police want to remind everyone that it will close at 7pm every day.

Those planning a trip to Coney Island should be aware that the official opening hours are from 7am to 7pm daily.

How to get to Coney Island

Visitors can take bus service 84 from Punggol Interchange to Punggol Point Park or Punggol Settlement. Upon reaching, walk 500m east along the Punggol Promenade Nature Walk to reach Coney Island Park West Entrance.

Nature enthusiasts can enjoy nature walks, photography, bird watching and cycling at the park. Additionally, there is also a nature play garden for kids to enjoy.

For more information on Coney Island Park, you may visit the NParks website.

Plan your trip wisely

Thankfully, the couple could get help from the police after getting locked in.

Following the incident, we hope visitors to Coney Island Park will be more aware of the opening hours to avoid getting into the same sticky situation as the couple.

Though many might want to take their time to explore the park, it is still important to abide by the guidelines to ensure the safety of residents and wildlife creatures.

