ROM & ROMM moving to Esplanade Mall for 3 years as Canning Rise site undergoes redevelopment

Registry of Marriages (ROM) & Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) temporarily relocating to Esplanade Mall from April 2025

For many Singapore couples, taking a photo in front of the iconic “Real Love Works” sign at the Registry of Marriages (ROM) and Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) has become a cherished tradition as they embark on the next chapter of their relationship.

However, this will no longer be possible from mid-April 2025, as the building at Canning Rise is set for a three-year redevelopment.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), the revamped site “will better meet the needs of couples as a solemnisation venue and prepare them for their marriage journey”.

ROM & ROMM services relocating to former library@esplanade site

Operations at the current ROM & ROMM site will cease after 11 April.

In-person appointments and solemnisations will not be available during the weekend of 12 to 13 April.

However, solemnisations at external venues, including video-linked ones, will continue as scheduled.

Services will resume on 14 April at Level 3 of Esplanade Mall, taking over part of the space previously occupied by library@esplanade.

“To ensure a seamless transition, all existing ROM/ROMM appointments and solemnisations scheduled from 14 April 2025 onwards will be automatically transferred to the Esplanade Mall interim site,” said MSF.

Couples with existing bookings will be informed about the change.

Larger solemnisation venues at revamped building

Couples can look forward to exciting new facilities when the revamped ROM & ROMM building reopens in 2028.

The upgraded venue will offer larger, modern solemnisation spaces — including a rooftop area — for couples to exchange their vows.

Key features will also include green spaces, indoor and outdoor photo spots, and the re-creation of the iconic pitched roof.

In addition, the redeveloped building will prioritise sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient building management systems and sustainable materials.

Further details will be shared in due course.

Couples can check the Our Marriage Journey portal for the latest information during the transition period.

