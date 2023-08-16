S’pore Couples Can Register Marriage & Get Certificate Online, No Need To Sign Physical Documents

Singapore Couples No Longer Have To Sign Hardcopy Marriage Certificates From 25 Sep

Some of us have probably seen photos of couples posing with their marriage certificates at the Registry of Marriages (ROM) at Fort Canning Park.

Come 25 Sep, such a sight may not be as common anymore. Beginning that date, couples in Singapore can make their statutory declarations and verify their documents online.

Following changes to the Our Marriage Journey (OMJ) portal, the process will be fully digitalised. Therefore, couples will no longer need to show up in person at ROM or the Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM).

No need to meet ROM or ROMM officer to make statutory declaration

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) announced the changes in a joint press statement today (16 Aug).

According to the statement, the OMJ portal will undergo enhancements which will digitalise the entire marriage process.

From 25 Sep, couples can jointly submit their marriage applications by using their Singpass accounts.

Muslim couples will also be able to book face-to-face sessions with their Kadi — or wedding solemniser — online.

Afterwards, eligible couples can make their statutory declarations online, with their personal details auto-filled from Singpass.

Unlike the current process, they will no longer need to meet an officer from either ROM or ROMM.

This new process only applies to Singaporeans and Permanent Residents aged 21 and above marrying for the first time, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) quoted Mr Timothy Pak, the registrar for ROM. Couples who do not fall under this category are still required to verify their documents at ROM.

Couples no longer need to sign hardcopy marriage certificate

Additionally, couples will no longer be required to sign a hardcopy marriage certificate during their solemnisation ceremony.

Instead, they will receive a digital certificate via email after their ceremony. The document will serve as proof of their union.

In the statement, MSF and MCCY said the move will save couples “the hassle of using and keeping a hardcopy certificate”.

Couples can opt for a “ceremonial Certificate of Marriage (COM)” which they can customise and sign during the solemnisation ceremony.

Couples who submit their marriage applications after 25 Sep 2023 will receive digital certificates from ROM.

On the other hand, ROMM will start issuing digital marriage certificates in 2024.

Here’s a neat infographic MSF and MCCY put together compiling the changes:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.