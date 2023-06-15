Rosmah To Visit Daughter In S’pore Soon, Granted Temporary Passport Release Until 7 July

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Rosmah To Visit Daughter In Singapore, Second Trip Here This Year

Malaysia’s Court of Appeal has granted Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor — wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak — a temporary release of her passport.

This will allow her to visit her daughter and grandson in Singapore from 15 June to 7 July.

This is the third time the Malaysian courts have granted Rosmah temporary custody of her passport to visit her family across the Causeway.

According to The Star, Malaysia’s Court of Appeal approved Rosmah’s request to visit her daughter and grandson in Singapore at a hearing on Thursday (15 June).

The approval means that Rosmah will be allowed to remain in Singapore for about three weeks until 7 July. In other words, she’d also be able to spend Hari Raya Haji in Singapore if she wishes to.

The 71-year-old had filed a notice of motion through her legal counsel on 2 June, seeking the immediate release of her passport so she could travel overseas from 6 June to 7 July.

Second trip to Singapore this year

According to Bernama, this is the third time Rosmah has been granted temporary custody of her passport to visit family members in Singapore.

On 15 Oct 2021, Rosmah was given permission to travel to Singapore to see her newborn grandson for the first time.

She returned to Singapore again just earlier this year when the court approved the temporary release of her passport for six weeks between 23 Mar and 5 May.

Last September, Rosmash was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and fined S$282 million (RM970 million) after being found guilty of corruption.

She is currently appealing the verdict — the appeal hearing is slated to take place on 11 July.

Rosmah’s passport is held by the court as part of her bail conditions.

