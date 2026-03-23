Royal Secrets Wellness customers lost over S$1M after sudden closure of spa, half above 46

Royal Secrets Wellness allegedly continued collecting prepayments despite being aware of closure: CASE

Royal Secrets Wellness customers lost more than S$1 million after the beauty salon and spa in Somerset suddenly closed last month, revealed the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

Half of them were above 46 years old, CASE President Melvin Yong said in a Facebook post on Monday (23 March).

Up to S$50K lost by customers

So far, CASE has received 137 complaints about Royal Secrets Wellness, with losses amounting to more than S$1,045,000.

The average amount lost by customers was S$6,000, but the largest amount lost was approximately S$50,000.

CASE is “deeply concerned” about the large losses suffered, Mr Yong said.

CASE advises consumers to buy packages only from accredited spas

According to consumers’ feedback, the spa may have continued collecting “substantial prepayments” despite being aware of its impending closure, Mr Yong said, adding:

These concerns have been highlighted to the relevant authorities for investigation.

He noted that CASE has always advised consumers to purchase packages from accredited entities that protect prepayments via insurance, as they are at risk of losses when purchasing from non-CaseTrust accredited spa and wellness businesses.

Call for mandatory cooling-off period for prepayments

Mr Yong, who is also MP for Radin Mas, said he has called for the Government to introduce a mandatory cooling-off period for all companies that collect hefty prepayments.

The Consumer Protection Review Panel, which is co-chaired by him, is looking at additional safeguards to reduce the amount of prepayment losses, he added.

He urged consumers with complaints to approach CASE at its hotline (6277 51000) or website.

Royal Secrets Wellness shut down on 28 Feb, announced on the same day

Royal Secrets Wellness shuttered its Winsland House outlet on 28 Feb, announcing the closure on Facebook on the same day.

It said it was working with several “established spa service providers” to assist customers in using the balance of their packages.

But these centres were helping purely out of “goodwill”, and the arrangement was not a continuation or transfer of Royal Secret Wellness packages, it added.

Customers raged about the unexpected closure in the comments, with one claiming to have been sold a new package in the same month.

76.2% more complaints against beauty industry in 2025

In a media release earlier in February, CASE said it received 76.2% more complaints against the beauty industry in 2025 compared with the year before.

Of the 2,113 complaints received, about 20% involved prepayment losses owing to sudden business closures.

S$2,129,979 of prepayment losses were recorded, “largely driven” by the abrupt closure of Wan Yang Health Products and Foot Reflexology and its related entities in November.

Also read: Wan Yang’s sudden closure causes S$1.29M in losses, CASE secures free treatments for affected customers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Melvin Yong on Facebook and Google Maps.