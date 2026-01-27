Wan Yang’s sudden closure causes S$1.29M in losses, CASE secures free treatments for affected customers

CASE steps in after Wan Yang closure, secures goodwill support for customers

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has successfully secured support measures for customers impacted by the sudden closure of Wan Yang Health Product and Foot Reflexology Centre, along with its related entities.

The closure left customers with unused prepaid packages, resulting in approximately S$1.29 million in losses.

Between 22 and 23 Nov 2025, customers discovered that Wan Yang outlets had shut down without prior notice.

By 2 Dec, CASE had received more than 400 complaints from affected customers after the local massage chain abruptly closed all five of its outlets across Singapore, leaving prepaid packages unresolved.

Support measures for affected customers & former Wan Yang employees

According to a media release from CASE on 26 Jan 2026, a total of 1,065 reports had been filed as of 23 Jan, with customers reporting losses of approximately S$1.29 million in prepaid packages.

CASE announced that it had reached agreements with four CaseTrust-accredited beauty and wellness businesses — JHL TCM Beauty, Joyre TCMedi Spa, SYOUJIN, and ZEN Beauty — to provide goodwill support to the affected consumers.

From 26 Jan, customers will be able to redeem up to three complimentary treatment sessions, capped at S$150 per person, at selected outlets.

To access these services, consumers must have filed a report with CASE and provide documentation to confirm their status as former Wan Yang customers.

Documentation includes receipts, package statements, or appointment records. Appointments must be booked by 30 April 2026, and treatments should be completed by 31 Dec 2026, subject to availability.

CASE noted that the participating businesses have committed to not selling packages or services during the complimentary treatment sessions.

“ZEN Beauty Group recognises the challenges faced by Wan Yang customers with unused packages following the company’s closure,” said Chris Chua, Head of Operations at ZEN Beauty Group. “This effort is intended to reduce financial loss and inconvenience, and to provide practical assistance to customers during this period of uncertainty.”

In addition to customer support, the four businesses have also extended job offers to former Wan Yang employees, offering some relief to staff impacted by the sudden shutdown.

Queenie Yang, Founder of Joyre Group, emphasised their commitment to “contribute to the advancement of consistent standards” in “close partnership with CaseTrust” to “strengthen professionalism, accountability, and long-term consumer confidence across the sector.”

Customer claims & limitations in liquidation process

CASE President Melvin Yong, also Assistant Secretary-General of NTUC, stated that while CASE has assisted affected consumers in filing claims with the liquidators, there are limitations in the process.

“Since Wan Yang’s sudden closure, CASE has received 1,065 reports from affected consumers,” he said.

“We have assisted these consumers to file a claim with the liquidators. However, as customers are treated as unsecured creditors in the liquidation process, I have asked CASE to explore other alternatives to assist the affected consumers, many of whom are seniors who had bought prepayment packages from Wan Yang.”

CASE reiterated its ongoing efforts to engage with the Government and industry on stronger safeguards, including implementing a mandatory cooling-off period for prepaid packages and prepayment protection through escrow accounts.

The association also advised consumers to avoid paying large sums upfront for long-term packages and encouraged patronage of CaseTrust-accredited businesses, which offer prepayment protection, such as refunds for unconsumed services in the event of business closure.

Consumers seeking assistance can contact CASE at 6277 5100 or visit its official website.

