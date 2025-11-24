15 CASE complaints over closure of Wan Yang foot reflexology chain, over S$29K of losses reported

Sudden closure of Wan Yang leaves customers with thousands in unused packages

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has so far received 15 complaints over Wan Yang Health Products and Foot Reflexology, which has abruptly closed all of its outlets.

Losses of more than S$29,000 in unused packages have been reported by its customers, said CASE President Melvin Yong in a Facebook post on Monday (24 Nov).

Customers find Wan Yang outlets closed without notice

Over the weekend, customers began reporting that they had found Wan Yang outlets closed without notice.

A Reddit user posted last Saturday (22 Nov) that they found the Thomson Plaza outlet closed despite having made an appointment for that day.

It was still operating on Thursday (20 Nov), they claimed. Their family had paid S$7,000 for a 70-session package in April.

Another user said in the same discussion that they and their mother went down to the HarbourFront centre branch on Sunday (23 Nov) afternoon for their appointment, only to find it similarly shuttered.

Their mother had been patronising them for decades, and still had “a few thousand dollars worth” of packages unused.

Checks on Google showed that all five Wan Yang outlets — in Thomson Plaza, HarbourFront Centre, AMK Hub, One Tampines Hub and Parkway Parade — were listed as either temporarily or permanently closed.

When MS News visited the Thomson Plaza branch on Sunday, it was boarded up, with no indication of what had previously been there.

AMK Hub Wan Yang branch shuttered with notice of closure

When Shin Min Daily News visited the AMK Hub branch on Monday (24 Nov) morning, the shutters were down, and the unit was dark.

At least 10 customers who came down to check were met with a closed shop.

A notice was put up, saying the company had “ceased operations effective immediately” and would be formally liquidated.

Those with outstanding matters should contact the liquidators, who will be appointed “in due course”.

Employees of nearby shops said the Wan Yang branch had been in business for seven or eight years, so they were puzzled when it suddenly closed last Friday (21 Nov).

464% increase in prepayment losses in beauty & wellness sector

In his post, Mr Yong said CASE had reached out to Wan Yang to seek clarification on how it would refund consumers the unutilised amounts of their prepaid packages.

Affected consumers can approach CASE for assistance at its hotline of 6277 5100 or website.

CASE is also “deeply concerned” over prepayment losses in the beauty and wellness sector due to sudden business closure, noting that consumers reported prepayment losses of S$108,000 against the sector.

This is a 464% increase from S$19,000 in the same period last year,

To address the issue, CASE has called on the Government to introduce a mandatory five-day cooling-off period when purchasing beauty and wellness prepaid packages.

