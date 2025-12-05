Wan Yang massage chain abruptly shuts, CASE receives 439 complaints involving over S$900k

Over 400 complaints filed as Wan Yang massage chain abruptly shuts

Customers of Wan Yang Health Product and Foot Reflexology have filed more than 400 complaints after the local massage chain suddenly closed all five of its outlets across Singapore, leaving prepaid packages in limbo.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said it had received 15 complaints as of 23 Nov, involving nearly S$29,000.

As more customers discovered the closures, complaints surged to 439, with affected sums now exceeding S$904,000.

3 Wan Yang entities in liquidation

According to The Straits Times, CASE president Melvin Yong said that Wan Yang confirmed its three entities — Wan Yang Holdings, Wan Yang Foot Reflexology Centre, and Wan Yang Health Product & Foot Reflexology Centre — have ceased operations and are now undergoing liquidation proceedings.

Proposed liquidators from RSM SG Corporate Advisory will be appointed following a creditors’ meeting scheduled for 10 Dec.

When MS News checked the Bizfile website of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), Wan Yang Holdings was still listed as a “Live Company”.

Some of the other outlets showed varying statuses, including cancelled, live, or ceasing registration.

CASE has contacted Wan Yang regarding refunds for unused packages and set up a dedicated communication channel with the proposed liquidators to forward complaints efficiently.

Customers with outstanding packages can call CASE at 6277-5100 or visit the official website for assistance.

Long-time staff caught off guard

Employees were also blindsided.

A 45-year-old senior staff member, Ms Huang, who had worked at Wan Yang since 2007, said workers were kept in the dark until the day the business shut.

She recalled that the Tampines Hub outlet had closed first in October, and staff were later informed that the HarbourFront Centre outlet would shut next in April due to land acquisition, while the remaining three branches would not be affected.

“We all thought it was just adjustments at individual stores,” she said. “But we didn’t expect it to be a complete shutdown.”

MOM looking into Wan Yang closure

In response to media enquiries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told MS News that it is looking into the closure of Wan Yang Health Product and Foot Reflexology Centre Pte Ltd’s outlets in Singapore to ensure the company has discharged its statutory obligations, such as payment of salaries.

Employees who require advice or assistance on salary claims can contact the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM).

“We stand ready to help the affected employees with job matching support,” the spokesperson added.

Also read: 15 CASE complaints over closure of Wan Yang foot reflexology chain, over S$29K of losses reported