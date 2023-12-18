Construction Of S’pore-JB RTS Link Progressing Quickly, Railway Viaduct Now Stretches Across Johor Strait

Singapore-Johor Bahru RTS Link Railway Viaduct & Trestle Bridge Emerge Across Straits Of Johor

Construction works for the Singapore-Johor Bahru Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link appear to be coming along smoothly and quickly.

In March, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared that the final concrete casting of one of the pile caps on the viaduct had been completed. A pile cap is a thick concrete mat that creates a stable foundation for buildings.

Fast forward to December, and a railway viaduct and trestle bridge seem to be taking shape nicely across the Straits of Johor.

The RTS Link is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

RTS Link marine viaduct takes shape across Johor Strait

According to LTA, the RTS Link is a 4km-long shuttle link that stretches between Woodlands North Station in Singapore and Bukit Chagar Station in Johor Bahru (JB).

The Light Rail Transit (LRT) System will be able to transport up to 10,000 travellers every hour in each direction. This will hopefully help to ease the congestion on the Causeway.

On Sunday (17 Dec), the SCM Southern Corridor Malaysia YouTube channel posted a video providing updates on the construction progress.

Other users also shared their own clips and photos of the area, which show a marine viaduct stretching across the Johor Strait. There looks to be a trestle bridge for extra support too.

The land viaduct is likewise coming together, with massive concrete pillars popping up beside roads on the JB side.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that there will be a ceremony early next year to commemorate the completion of the drop-in span connecting the viaduct across the Johor Strait.

RTS Link depot & station being built on JB side

Videos additionally show Bukit Chagar Station appearing pillar by pillar.

This is where commuters will alight in JB after arriving from Singapore’s Woodlands North Station.

Malaysia’s MRT Corp noted that the journey between stations would take around six minutes, with a 3.6-minute frequency during peak hours.

With Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) facilities at both RTS Link stations, passengers can clear both immigration authorities at their point of departure without having to do so again upon arrival.

Furthermore, construction is underway for a huge depot for the RTS Link in Wadi Hana, JB.

On track to be ready by end-2026

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the project was originally due for completion in 2024.

However, things came to a halt in 2018 as it came under review by the Pakatan Harapan political coalition.

Thankfully, after many delays and setbacks, the RTS Link appears to finally be on the right track to completion by the end of 2026.

With that, folks on both sides of the Causeway can look forward to a faster and more comfortable journey between Singapore and Malaysia.

