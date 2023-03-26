S’pore-JB RTS Link Is 45% Complete, Connection Will Open End-2026: LTA

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pile Caps Installed For RTS Link Between Singapore and Johor

The Singapore-Johor Bahru Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is currently about 45% complete, and the next phase of work is underway.

On Friday (24 Mar), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) marked a new milestone in the RTS Link project.

In a Facebook post, the LTA revealed that the final concrete casting of one of the pile caps on the Singapore side of the RTS Link viaduct is now complete.

2 of 12 RTS Link pile caps completed

This pile cap is the second one out of the 12 pile caps to be installed during the project.

Minister for Transport S Iswaran officiated the commemorative ceremony for the Pier 48 pile cap. In a press release, the LTA said that this marks another milestone in the project.

This also signifies the start of the next phase which will bring it closer to the installation of the viaduct structure.

Pile caps form foundation of rail viaducts

The pile caps are the foundation of the RTS Link on the Singapore side of the Johor straits. They include 161 bored piles that are 2 metres in diameter and installed at about 30 metres deep.

Each pile is then filled with concrete before the pile cap is cast over them once they are at the correct depth.

The 12 pile caps will provide the foundation for the piers that support the rail viaduct structure. Once all the piers are built, the viaduct will be installed in segments.

A total of 207 segments will make up the 730-metre viaduct on the Singapore side. Each segment will be between 50 metres and 110 metres.

The RTS Link viaduct stands at a height of 25 metres above water level. It will then transition to underground tunnels connecting to the Woodlands North RTS Link station.

Woodlands North RTS Link Station will be 28 metres below ground

The press release also shared that the station will be 28 metres at its deepest. It will have two basement levels and an underground linkway to the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) building at Basement 3.

The Woodlands North RTS Link station and CIQ building are roughly 10 times the size of a typical MRT station. Additionally, the RTS Link station will be connected to the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) Woodlands North MRT station via an underground concourse.

Construction works for the CIQ building, tunnels, and viaduct have been ongoing since 2021.

With this latest update, the LTA said that they are likely to complete the works in time for its projected 2026 opening.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.