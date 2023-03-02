S’pore-JB RTS Link Roughly 30% Done, Reportedly On Track For 2026 Completion

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Construction Of Singapore-JB RTS Link Progresses Smoothly

After much delay, the Singapore-Johor Bahru Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link seems to be finally taking shape.

Images of the project were shared by Malaysian rail operator MRT Corp on Tuesday (28 Feb), detailing the physical development of this ambitious undertaking.

Roughly 870m of bridge currently up

The photographs give a bird’s eye view of the ongoing construction of the marine viaduct of the RTS Link, which stretches about 870m across the Straits of Tebrau, connecting the shores of the two nations.

Several cranes stand erect across the bridge, as work appears to be in full swing towards the RTS Link’s completion.

According to 8world News, the railway system was about 30% complete as of January this year. Now, residents and potential commuters can finally see some results with their own eyes.

RTS Link to help ease heavy load on causeways

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared that the RTS Link will join the Woodlands North Station (LRT) in Singapore to the Bukit Chagar Station in JB.

Standing at around 25m high, the bridge will ease the load of the Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link Bridge. The Light Rail Transit (LRT) system of the RTS Link is said to be able to serve up to 10,000 commuters.

For quicker commutes, travellers on the RTS Link will only need to go through immigration clearance at the point of departure.

This means that if you depart from Singapore, you will clear customs for both Singapore and Malaysia at the Woodlands North RTS station. You will not need to go through another round of customs checks when you reach the Bukit Chagar station.

Malaysia’s Prasarana Malaysia Bhd and Singapore’s SMRT Corporation Ltd have also formed a joint company, RTS Operations Pte Ltd, for this project. This joint venture will be the company responsible for operating the cross-border train service.

Considering the current construction progress, the RTS Link is supposedly on-track to meet its estimated completion date in 2026, noted 8world News.

Hopefully, everything will indeed be in good order when the time comes so we can enjoy quicker and smoother travels.

