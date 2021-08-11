Man Dumps Rubbish Bag Into Canal & It Lands With Loud Thud

We often walk along canals when exercising outdoors in Singapore. They are an important part of our drainage and water collection system, so we must keep them clean.

On Wednesday (11 Aug), ROADS.sg Facebook group shared a video of a man dumping a rubbish bag into a canal.

The bag’s contents seemed unusually heavy, as it landed in the water with a loud ‘thud’.

This prompted many netizens to speculate that the dumping is not as innocuous as it seems. They urged the OP to report the incident to the police.

Man dumps rubbish bag into canal

In the video posted on Tuesday (10 Aug), we see a man in a dark blue shirt leaning against the railings beside a canal.

Many parkgoers were strolling or cycling past. At that time, a rubbish bag was already floating in the canal.

When the coast was clear, the man picked up another trash bag on the ground and turned to face the canal.

Once no one was around, he hurled the rubbish bag into the canal. It landed with a loud ‘thud’ and a big splash.

Following that, the man casually walked off.

Netizens urge OP to inform the police

This bizarre scenario has set many alarm bells ringing among netizens. They urged the OP to report it to the police.

Some even conjectured that the rubbish bag could contain body parts or animal carcasses as the impact suggested it was a heavy but soft object.

This netizen felt like a report should be made regardless of the bag’s contents as it could contaminate our waterways.

MS News has reached out to National Environment Agency (NEA) and PUB for comment on the incident.

Littering is a crime

The contents of the rubbish bag are not known as of now so it’s best not to speculate.

Nevertheless, littering is a crime punishable by law in Singapore. If found guilty, the man can be fined up to $2,000 under the Environmental Public Health Act.

Please dispose of your trash responsibly and keep our environment clean—it’s as simple as ABC.

