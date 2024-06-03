93-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch weds for 5th time, started dating 67-year-old wife last year

Rupert Murdoch marries fifth wife at vineyard in California

Rupert Murdoch has tied the knot for the fifth time.

The 93-year-old Australian-born media mogul married 67-year-old retired Russian biologist Elena Zhukova on Saturday (1 June) at his vineyard in California, USA.

Mr Murdoch and Ms Zhukova reportedly started dating in April 2023.

This was just a few weeks after he called off his engagement with former American police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith.

Married on Saturday at California vineyard

The Daily Mail reported that Mr Murdoch and Ms Zhukova were married on Saturday (1 June) at his vineyard in the Bel Air estate, Moraga.

Mr Murdoch was dressed in a dark suit, a white shirt, a patterned yellow tie, and black trainers.

His new missus, on the other hand, donned an elegant white dress and matching heels as she held a bouquet of small white flowers.

The newlyweds opted for an intimate wedding with close relatives and friends.

New wife formerly married to Russian-British billionaire

According to the BBC, Ms Zhukova was previously married to Russian-British billionaire energy investor Alexander Zhukov.

She is the mother of Dasha Zhukova, who was married to Russian businessman and former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.

Before her retirement, Ms Zhukova was a molecular biologist specialising in diabetes research at the medical research unit at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

She reportedly met Mr Murdoch through his third wife, Chinese-born American entrepreneur Wendi Deng, at a party in 2023.

Ms Deng, who has two children with Mr Murdoch, was also present at the couple’s wedding on Saturday.

Murdoch’s fifth wedding at age 93

This marks Mr Murdoch’s fifth marriage.

He was first married to Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker in 1956.

After their divorce in 1967, he married his second wife, Anna Maria Torv. They divorced in 1999 after 32 years of marriage.

Mr Murdoch then married Ms Deng, who is 37 years younger than him, just 17 days after his divorce from Ms Torv.

Their union also ended in divorce in 2013 after they had two children together.

In March 2016, Mr Murdoch married American model and actress Jerry Hall.

Their marriage lasted six years, ending dramatically in 2022 when Mr Murdoch informed her via email that he wanted a divorce.

Since his retirement in November last year, Mr Murdoch plans to spend his time with his new wife at his Bel Air estate.

Forbes notes that Mr Murdoch, who built a media empire including Fox News and The Wall Street Journal, has an estimated net worth of US$19.9 billion (S$26.9 billion).

