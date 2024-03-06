An SAF Boys’ School once trained teens for army career, students had free meals & received allowance

SAF Boys’ School provided free meals & lodging to its teen students

A recent Reddit post has prompted excitement among older Singaporeans, who went on to reminisce about days of yore.

The post was a simple one, with the Redditer commenting that they learnt today of an SAF Boys’ School that provided free education, meals, accommodation and allowances.

Many went on to recall their experiences or memories about the school, with some pointing out that many veteran enciks (also known as warrant officers) had come from the school.

One even said he used to be a trainer there.

What is the SAF Boys’ School?

Indeed, from 1975 to 1984, the SAF Boys’ School took in teenage boys to prepare them for a career in the army.

The school had a two-year residential programme, providing free meals and a monthly allowance to students.

Upon graduation, the students served six years in the military as tradesmen or combat non-commissioned officers (NCOs).

The school was established in collaboration with the Industrial Training Board, said The Straits Times (ST) in a report from August 1975.

It came after the Government’s observation that many boys were leaving school without completing their secondary education. The school would give the students a chance to continue their education and learn a useful trade, said then-parliamentary secretary for education, Ahmad Mattar.

The article also said there was a rush to join the school when it was first announced — more than 2,000 signed up. The first two intakes took in 50 students each.

School trained boys for army career in the 1970s & 1980s

Set up in 1975, the SAF Boys’ School primarily produced NCOs.

The school, located in Changi, took in teenage boys between 14 and 16 years old who had left school prematurely.

It provided an option for Secondary 1 and Secondary 2 boys who had been “channelled out” of the academic stream, reported ST in November 1978.

These were students who had failed thrice under the Revised Secondary Education System (RSES).

Those interested would then sign an eight-year contract — spending two years in institutional training and six years in service to the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Courses taught included training in the combat, technical, and service wings of the SAF.

These include training for roles such as Junior Commander (Combat NCO), Vehicle Mechanic, and Gun Fitter, among others.

Students enjoyed free meals, lodging, & a monthly allowance

A video uploaded by the National Archives of Singapore provides a rare glimpse of student life in the now-defunct school.

The school’s curriculum allowed its students to acquire basic military skills at an early age and training includes weapon handling as well.

Apart from the military aspect, the school set itself apart from the rest with its two-year residential programme.

Students stayed on campus throughout the week and only went home on the weekends.

They followed a strict daily regimen of sleeping at 10pm and waking up at 5.30am.

Clips in the footage showed the boys doing an array of morning exercises such as press-ups and stretches.

After breakfast, students would attend technical workshops and subject-based lessons. These included English and Mathematics classes.

Some perks that the students enjoyed, though, were the three free meals a day, on top of an allowance every month.

While first-year students received S$35 a month, those in their second year enjoyed a S$45 monthly allowance, reported ST in Nov 1978.

According to the school’s administrators, the pace of academic classes was “less hectic” as a result of the fewer subjects taught.

School was closed in 1984 after less than a decade

Despite the initial positive response, the school closed after less than 10 years of operations.

The reason for the closure? Singapore’s improved national education system and the increasing emphasis on upgrading NCO cadets.

In March 1984, ST reported a drop in the intake at the SAF Boys School from 500 previously to 140 in 1982 and 1983.

Then-Defence Minister Goh Chok Tong announced the school’s closure in Parliament.

He noted that there were fewer premature school leavers as those not academically inclined had the option of Vocational and Industrial Training Board (VITB) courses or vocational studies.

“The SAF Boys’ School has become a victim of our improved national education system,” said Mr Goh.

