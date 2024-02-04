82-Year-Old Ex-SAF Lt-General Shares Leadership Tips, Encourages To Treasure NS Opportunities In Documentary

Former SAF Lt-General Winston Choo Shares Leadership Insights In New Documentary

Unless you’ve served your National Service (NS) or have close acquaintances in the military, you likely know little about the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). But 82-year-old Mr Winston Choo, now a Lieutenant (Lt) -General (Retired), has shed some light — especially on what it takes to be a leader — in the new documentary, ‘A Duty To Lead’.

Singapore’s longest-serving Chief of Defence Force, Mr Choo held various diplomatic positions after retiring from the military.

He notes in the documentary that a Singaporean man’s two years in National Service (NS) is not a waste of time, but rather, an opportunity for an experience one cannot get anywhere else.

Ex-SAF Lt-General was longest-serving Chief of Defence Force

Mr Choo held various positions in the SAF during his service from 1959 to 1992.

Besides being the longest-serving Chief of Defence Force, he also previously carried the following titles:

Director, General Staff, from 1974 to 1976

Chief of the General Staff, from 1976 to 1990

Chief of Defence Force, from 1990 to 1992

After retiring from the military in 1992, Mr Choo served as Singapore’s envoy to Australia, Fiji, South Africa, Papua New Guinea and Israel.

Winston Choo discusses leadership qualities in new documentary

‘A Duty To Lead’ is a short film documentary by independent producer Reel Lumina which premiered online on 2 Feb.

In the trailer for the documentary, Mr Choo discusses the crucial qualities that should be present in a leader:

Sense of duty

Courage and integrity

Value and care

He says that as a leader, one must have a sense of duty and impart the same duty to the people one leads.

Next, a leader must have the courage to do difficult things and the “courage to have a sense of integrity”.

Most importantly, he says, a leader must value and care for the people they lead.

Urges those in NS to not waste the opportunity

Mr Choo also urges those serving their mandatory two years in NS not to waste their time there.

He said to those holding leadership positions in the SAF during NS: “Think about it — where else in the world can you have two years giving you the opportunity to command men?”

“Where can a 20-year-old young man, boy, be given a chance to command 30 people? Be responsible for 30 people?”

As for those who handle equipment, Mr Choo points out that they are in charge of millions of dollars worth of military equipment at just 20 years old.

“What privilege is that? What experience is that, for you? Where else can you buy that experience? So, don’t waste it.”

To learn more about Mr Choo’s impressive life, catch ‘A Duty To Lead ‘ on SMIX.

