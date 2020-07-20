SAF Veteran Dogs In Search Of Forever Homes

Nearly all Singaporean guys dream of their Operationally Ready Date (ORD) the moment they enlist.

From being able to ‘paktor’ with girlfriends on weekdays, to rejoining the workforce or furthering their studies.

However, for these 19 SAF veteran dogs, their ORD means they can now cuddle up on your couch instead of barking at trespassers.

These former ‘woof’ warriors are up for adoption till 14 Aug as part of SAF’s yearly adoption drive.

Previously guarded key military installations

If you’re looking for a trusty companion to guard your home, you’ll be happy to know these dogs have experience in guarding key military installations.

Others have also been trained to sniff out explosives and narcotics, so be prepared for them to charge at your front door the moment your delivery rider pulls up with your upsized McSpicy meal.

But you know that’s how they love you when they’re eager to protect you from strangers.

Training & annual vaccinations

If you’re worried years of military regimentation might cause aggressive behaviour, don’t be. These loyal doggos have also undergone basic obedience training.

On top of that, these furry friends have also gone for regular health checks, annual vaccination, and a routine heart worm and parasite prevention programme.

SAF veteran dogs require stringent adoption process

However, while many of us would love to keep dogs as pets, it is important to remember dogs require a long-term commitment.

Therefore, SAF will conduct a stringent assessment process to determine an applicant’s suitability in handling these furry buddies, where successful applicants will have to attend a familiarisation training.

There will also be a post adoption visit to assess if the dog has fully adapted to its new environment.

Not all dogs are HDB-friendly

If you are interested in adopting any of these 19 SAF veteran dogs, you may visit the SAF website for more information. Do also keep in mind that not all these dogs are HDB-friendly.

Hopefully, you’ll find a lovable companion in one of them. Which doggo captured your heart? Let us know in the comments below.

