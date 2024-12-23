Customer served paper-thin salmon in S$8 set from food court in Suntec City

The salmon had become too thin because it "exercised too much", a netizen joked.

By - 24 Dec 2024, 4:01 am

Customer of food court in Suntec City says it was the thinnest slice of salmon he’d ever seen

Hoping for a hearty meal, a customer who bought an S$8 salmon set was left disappointed.

He complained that the fish was a bit too thin for his liking.

Source: Clarence Khoo via Complaint Singapore on Facebook

Customer bought salmon set at Suntec City food court on 22 Dec

Posting in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Sunday (22 Dec), netizen Clarence Khoo said he had visited the Food Republic food court in Suntec City.

Source: Google Maps

There, he patronised a stall named Zhen Shi Korean Cuisine.

Source: Clarence Khoo via Complaint Singapore on Facebook

A receipt he shared showed that he spent a total of S$8 on a BBQ Salmon Set during his visit at 2.07pm.

Source: Clarence Khoo via Complaint Singapore on Facebook

Salmon from Suntec food court sliced rather thinly

When Mr Khoo received his order, the portion of grilled salmon and spicy chicken galbi looked decent.

Source: Clarence Khoo via Complaint Singapore on Facebook

However, when he used a spoon to lift the salmon, it revealed that the meat was sliced rather thinly.

Source: Clarence Khoo via Complaint Singapore on Facebook

He said it was the first time he had seen such a thin slice of salmon.

Netizens amazed, joke about thin salmon slice

A netizen who commented on the post said it was also his first time seeing such a thin slice of salmon.

Source: Facebook

One remarked that the salmon was so thin he thought at first that it was an egg.

Source: Facebook

Another joked that the salmon had become too thin because it “exercised too much”.

Source: Facebook

MS News has reached out to Food Republic for more information.

Also read: Customer 'shocked & 'awed' by 'super thin' kaya toasts at Kopitiam outlet in Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Featured image adapted from Clarence Khoo via Complaint Singapore on Facebook and Google Maps.

