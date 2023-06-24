Scammer Offers ‘Sure Win’ 4D Numbers For Sale, Singapore Pools Makes Police Report

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Scammer Claims To Be Singapore Pools Employee, Offers 4D Numbers For Sale Over Facebook

4D is one of the most popular and simple lotteries in Singapore, but most ordinary Singaporeans are rarely lucky enough to win the top 3 prizes.

Thus, some might be tempted to pay a premium for numbers that are guaranteed to win one of these top prizes.

That’s probably why a scammer has reportedly offered to sell punters “sure win” 4D numbers over Facebook.

Singapore Pools has made a police report over this.

Scammer contacted via Facebook ad promising ‘sure-win’ 4D numbers

A member of the public, known only as Mr Hu (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News that he came into contact with this scammer via an advertisement on Facebook.

On 19 June, the 53-year-old sent a message to a Facebook profile that promised “sure-win” 4D numbers.

He did so as he found it unusual, he said.

Scammer claims to be Singapore Pools employee, offers 4D numbers for cash

The person who replied claimed to be a Singapore Pools employee, Mr Hu said.

He then sent him a price list for “sure win” 4D numbers, with different rates for first prize (S$1,350), second prize (S$850) and third prize (S$350).

They claimed they would send over the “sure win” number within 15 minutes of payment.

If he won a prize, he was asked to send 5% of his winnings to them.

However, if he didn’t win, he would get his money back, they claimed.

Scammer refused to prove identity

Suspicious, Mr Hu asked them to prove that they were a Singapore Pools employee.

However, the other party tried to evade the issue, making up excuses for not speaking over the phone or meeting up.

He thus refused to send any money and shared the scam with the media, hoping to create awareness.

When Shin Min checked the Facebook account, they found that it was registered only on 10 Apr and had two posts that we not relevant to lotteries.

Singapore Pools makes police report

In response to queries, Singapore Pools told Shin Min that they’d received feedback about portals and social media accounts posing as their employees.

These entities also offer “sure win” tips to punters.

The company has already made a police report on these websites and accounts.

They have also reached out to them to request that they take down the offending posts.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and TheSmartLocal.