SCDF to take enforcement action for fire safety violations found outside Serangoon HDB corridor with sauna

SCDF to take enforcement action after sauna outside Serangoon HDB

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it’ll take enforcement action after fire safety violations were discovered at a Serangoon HDB corridor with a sauna installed. This is despite the sauna having been removed by the Marine Parade Town Council.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), several potted plants and a sofa were still spotted in the corridor even after the sauna had been dismantled.

SCDF did not specify whom it would target for enforcement.

However, neighbours of the unit had noted that the plants and sofa belonged to the same owner who had installed the sauna.

SCDF finds fire safety violations outside Serangoon HDB corridor

SCDF said it received public feedback on 10 Jul regarding the sauna at Block 427 Serangoon Central.

This was after a post on Reddit of the sauna at the corridor had gone viral.

Subsequently, the sauna was removed on 11 July by the Marine Parade Town Council.

It said it had done so at the owner’s request.

However, SCDF conducted checks on the corridor on 11 July after the sauna was dismantled and found that there were other violations.

“During the inspection, the sauna-like structure was found to have been removed,” said SCDF. “However, several other fire safety infringements were detected including storage of items along the common corridor which resulted in obstruction to means of escape via the staircases.”

Neighbours had complained about potted plants

According to reports, neighbours of the flat owner had expressed their concerns about the items along the corridor. However, they appeared indifferent towards the sauna.

One mentioned that his late wife was in a wheelchair and had found it difficult to get past the potted plants.

Another neighbour, a 20-year-old student, said he’d heard that residents had complained about the plants due to concerns over potential mosquito breeding.

SCDF says it’ll take enforcement action

Fire safety regulations include ensuring a minimum clear escape passage of 1.2 metres along the common corridor.

They are also not supposed to place items in common areas such as lift lobbies and staircases.

“SCDF would like to remind the public that a cluttered common area can impede the evacuation of residents and hamper firefighting efforts during a fire,” it said.

“Residents are strongly encouraged to do their part to maintain a safe living environment by ensuring that their means of escape are unobstructed and that common areas in their premises are kept clutter free.”

It also advised residents to approach the town council to arrange for the removal of bulky items.

Offenders of Fire Safety Act can be fined up to S$10,000

Under the Fire Safety Act, the person or entity responsible for such fire safety infringements will be issued with a Fire Hazard Abatement Notice.

This is a written warning to remove items which may cause obstruction.

A serious infringement can result in a Notice of Offence, which carries a composition fine of up to S$5,000 upon rectification of the fire hazard.

Those who fail to take corrective actions may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.