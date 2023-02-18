SCDF Turkiye Contingent Gets Hero Welcome At Changi Airport, Ministers Adorn Them With Garlands

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SCDF Turkiye Contingent Gets Hero Welcome At Changi Airport On 18 Feb

After spending a week in Türkiye assisting with rescue operations, the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) Operation Lionheart (OLH) contingent returned home early this morning (18 Feb).

They received a warm welcome home fit for heroes at Changi Airport Terminal 3, with notable ministers ready to greet them with flower garlands.

Law & Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam praised the officers for their unwavering efforts and thanked their family members for their support.

SCDF Turkiye contingent returns to rousing welcome at Changi Airport

In a Facebook update, the SCDF shared that the 68-member OLH contingent returned home from Türkiye at about 5am on Saturday (18 Feb).

A huge ‘party’ comprising loved ones holding up banners and phone cameras welcomed them at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Among the welcome party were Mr K Shanmugam and Minister of State for Home Affairs Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

His Excellency Mehmet Burcin Goneli, the Turkish Ambassador to Singapore, was also present to welcome the contingent.

As the contingent exited the arrival area, they were met with rousing applause and cheers by the welcome party.

Each member of the contingent also received purple orchid garlands as a symbol of welcome.

Minister Shanmugam praises contingent for their unwavering efforts

Addressing the contingent in a speech, Mr Shanmugam commended the officers for their efforts in conducting extensive search and rescue operations across several sites in Türkiye.

He also took the opportunity to thank the officers’ loved ones for their support throughout the 10-day operation.

The Turkish Ambassador similarly thanked the contingent on behalf of Türkiye, for providing assistance to communities affected by the devastating earthquake.

At one point, the contingent gathered for a group photo to commemorate the successful operation.

Members of the Turkish community in Singapore also posed for photos with the contingent, holding up flags of both countries.

Well done on the successful mission

We’re happy to see the SCDF contingent back home after assisting with disaster relief efforts.

Hopefully, their contributions have made a difference in Türkiye.

We also hope that the people of Türkiye and Syria will be able to get back on their feet after the tragedy.

