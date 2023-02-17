SCDF Contingent Heads Home After Turkiye Rescue Efforts, Leaves Medical & Essential Supplies For Victims

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SCDF 68-Member Contingent Heads Home After Nearly 10 Days In Turkiye

Earlier this month when news broke of a devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) dispatched officers as part of Operation Lionheart (OLH) to help with ongoing rescue efforts.

After being involved in rescue missions for more than a week, OLH will officially stand down, with members of its 68-member contingent returning home today (17 Feb).

While members of the team will no longer be there to render aid, they left behind medical and essential supplies for victims.

SCDF contingent presents rescue suits to locals as gesture of friendship & solidarity

In a Facebook update on Friday (17 Feb), the SCDF announced that OLH will be standing down.

With that, the 68-member contingent is making preparations to leave Türkiye today (17 Feb).

The SCDF also shared that the OLH contingent has left behind items that might be helpful for ongoing rescue operations.

These include medical supplies like trauma equipment and drugs, as well as necessities like food items, thermal wear, and tents.

Members of the OLH contingent also presented locals with their Urban Search and Rescue suits that they had donned, described as “an important element of identity among us [them] and our [their] commitment to saving lives”.

The suits were also presented as a gesture of friendship and solidarity with locals as they move on from the tragedy.

The SCDF wrote that while the contingent may no longer be in Türkiye, the country’s people will always be in their hearts and minds.

Took part in rescue operations since arriving on 8 Feb

Since their first deployment on 8 Feb, SCDF officers have assisted their Turkish counterparts in rescue operations.

This includes rescuing a boy from the bedroom of a collapsed building after a three-hour operation.

SCDF officers also worked with local rescuers to rescue a man trapped behind a large concrete slab.

Showing the world what Singapore is capable of

Kudos to the SCDF officers who have been assisting with the rescue efforts in Türkiye, showing the world that while Singapore is small, we too can do our part to help those in need.

Besides allowing officers to accrue valuable experience, we hope the operation will also help strengthen ties between Singapore and Türkiye.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.