SCDF Officers Rescue Boy From Collapsed Building In Turkiye, Operation Lasts 3 Hours

Boy Trapped In Collapsed Turkiye Building Rescued By SCDF Officers

On Wednesday (8 Feb), officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) successfully pulled off a rescue operation in Türkiye.

Together with a local rescue team and another team from Spain, the SCDF officers managed to bring a boy out from a collapsed building after a three-hour rescue operation.

The 20-strong team had been deployed to Türkiye earlier to assist in search and rescue efforts there following devastating earthquakes in the region.

SCDF officers assist in rescue operations in Turkiye

On 9 Feb, SCDF posted an update on Facebook about the rescue that took place in Dulkadiroğlu, Kahramanmaraş province of Türkiye.

While braving the 2℃ weather, officers came across a boy trapped in a collapsed building.

Using a fibre-optic scope, SCDF officers managed to confirm the visuals of the boy, whose age was not stated.

The Spanish rescue team also helped to locate the boy using a search canine.

Once the boy was located, the teams used cutting and breaking equipment to reach him.

By 11.45pm local time (4.45am today Singapore time), the rescue teams managed to retrieve the boy.

The moment of his being rescued from the rubble was captured in a video.

Moments like these are definitely why Singapore is sending a total of 68 people to the devastated area.

SCDF sends another 48 officers to assist in rescue efforts

In an update from yesterday (8 Feb), SCDF said it was sending a second team to Türkiye to assist in rescue efforts there following deadly earthquakes in the region.

Along with rescue officers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), other personnel include doctors, paramedics, and search specialists.

Contingent commander COL Chew Keng Tok leads the 48-strong team.

Before the personnel departed, they undertook a medical screening to ascertain their health.

SCDF also shared shots of the officers doing their final equipment checks.

This is the 20th time that the SCDF is flying the Singapore flag high amid rescue efforts overseas, it said.

We wish all 68 officers good luck, and their noble efforts will not go unrecognised.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SCDF on Facebook.