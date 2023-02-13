SCDF Commander In Turkiye Says Team’s Morale Remains High Despite Fatigue, They Have Help From Locals

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SCDF Team In Turkiye Have High Morale, Praises Readiness Of Locals In Offering Help

Last week, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed a 68-person team down to Türkiye to assist with earthquake relief efforts.

Since then, they have been hard at work, providing support in the region and even working 72 hours non-stop.

Despite their fatigue, morale still remains high for the team while they continue to assist local authorities with rescue operations.

SCDF commander in Turkiye says morale remains high

On Sunday (12 Feb), SCDF commander Colonel (COL) Chew Keng Tok and leader of the 68-member contingent spoke in an interview, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

He said that while the officers deployed to Türkiye are tired, morale is still high.

The first team of 20 members arrived in the region on Wednesday (8 Feb), assisting with the rescue of two live victims.

The second team of 48 members was later dispatched on Friday (10 Feb).

“The first team that was into ground zero was literally working round the clock, non-stop, for a good 72 hours,” COL Chew said.

SCDF has now split the contingent up to ensure enough rest before their deployments.

Psychologists and medical doctors part of the contingent are also present to ensure the mental welfare of the officers.

Weather has become obstacle to rescue efforts

Responding to a question about obstacles to rescue efforts, COL Chew said:

One of the main challenges we’re facing over here is the weather.

He added that the team’s ability to operate in such conditions is definitely a big challenge.

During the day, temperatures would drop to as low as 6°C and at night, even lower to -6°C.

The team also had to understand and be culturally sensitive about the “do’s and don’ts” of the region, COL Chew added, according to The Straits Times (ST).

However, he mentioned that the training conducted in Singapore is “sufficient” for rendering assistance to countries affected by earthquakes.

In addition, SCDF has continued to employ the same Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Methodology for missions across the board.

This includes five portable power generators, 24 boxes of transportation carriers containing USAR equipment, medical supplies, field rations, and tentage, as well as additional equipment.

Locals stepped forward to help with efforts

COL Chew went on to praise the locals in the region for their warmth, who had also constantly thanked them and other international organisations for their rescue efforts.

“Even in the midst of their grief and their sadness, they’re very forthcoming and they’re very strong people… and I salute them,” he said.

Operation Lionheart, he added, will continue as long as their help is necessary.

“We often work very closely with the coordinators here. As long as they need us to be around, we will try to be around for them, to render assistance to them,” he said.

ST reports that in addition to Operation Lionheart, there are 25 other international rescue teams operating in Türkiye.

Key of mission is to locate life

COL Chew also noted that the primary purpose of the mission is still to locate signs of life. This would enable them to “save lives between the damages and the rubbles”.

With joint efforts from local authorities and the United Nations (UN), a lot of work has been completed in Türkiye’s city centre.

As such, the team has begun work outside the city centre. They will be assessing the chances of survival within the rubble.

On 12 Feb, SCDF posted an update, stating that they had assessed a total of seven locations as potential rescue sites.

