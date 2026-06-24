Schools in Japan under investigation after forcing students to remove underwear for health checks

Schools in Japan raise eyebrows after parents learn students are forced to remove their underwear for health check

Two schools in Kawasaki, Japan, have found themselves the subject of controversy after it was revealed that they have been requiring students to remove their underwear for health checks.

According to Mainichi Shimbun, the revelation led to parents asking questions about why female students were not permitted to wear their bras during the checkups.

Issue came up during survey

In early June, the city’s board of education conducted a survey on how its schools did their regular health checks.

They discovered that, at two elementary and middle schools, students were required to remove their underwear and lift their clothes to expose their chests.

The schools stated that they had informed students. However, parents mentioned that their children were reluctant to undergo the checkups if they had to expose themselves.

The board revealed the survey results to the public at an inquiry session on Monday (22 June).

Expert urges more consideration for student privacy

Also at the session, the head of the Kawasaki City Municipal Hospital Management Bureau offered alternative practices.

It was mentioned that municipal hospitals consider the privacy of adult women during their checkups.

Instead of asking women to remove their clothes, physicians would instead place the stethoscope under their outfits.

In response, the board explained that the physicians responsible for the children are working with the schools and that each school has its own methods.

The board stated that it plans to investigate all schools within Kawasaki and then discuss with relevant authorities before deciding on a course of action.

In January 2024, Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology called for education boards across the country to create an environment that considers students.

Specifically, it asked schools to allow students to be clothed during checkups.

Also read: Children crowd on 4th-storey ledge after elementary school in Japan catches fire



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Featured image adapted from Mainichi Shimbun and Aflo Images on Canva. The right image is for illustration purposes only.