Missing scissors at Hokkaido airport leads to 2-hour delay & flight cancellations, scissors not found

Hokkaido airport faces delay and cancellations due to missing scissors

Security measures at Shin-Chitose Airport, Hokkaido, came to an abrupt halt on Saturday (17 Aug) when a pair of scissors went missing from a store within the departure lounge.

The loss led to a two-hour suspension of all security checks, resulting in significant delays and cancellations that impacted hundreds of passengers.

Security operations at Hokkaido airport suspended for 2 hours

According to The Japan News, the scissors were discovered missing at around 10am local time (9am Singapore time), causing airport authorities to temporarily cease security operations.

All passengers waiting in the departure lounge had to evacuate and submit themselves for a second round of security screenings as a precautionary measure.

The disruption came at an inopportune time, as Shin-Chitose Airport was dealing with the heightened traffic of travellers returning from the Bon holiday, a religious and cultural festival celebrated in Japan to honour the dead and the spirits of their ancestors.

The ensuing chaos led to 190 flight delays and 35 outright cancellations, stranding many and scrambling the travel arrangements of numerous others.

Scissors not found

Despite exhaustive searches, the missing scissors remained unaccounted for, reports The Japan News.

However, after a two-hour standstill, airport officials deemed it safe to resume security operations and began processing the backlog of passengers.

As of this update, Shin-Chitose Airport is working to manage the aftermath of the incident and ensure the timely departure of delayed flights.

