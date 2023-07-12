Scoot Staff Allegedly Refuses To Check Family In As Child’s Passport Is Invalid, Airline Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Scoot Staff Allegedly Refuses To Check Family In, Child’s Passport Was Considered Invalid

Though travelling to another country can be exciting, it can be equally stressful — especially in a big group.

A family of eight from Singapore recently experienced a tense moment when they tried to check in at the airport for their flight with Scoot.

While attempting to check in, a Scoot staff noticed that their child’s passport had less than six months of validity. Thus, she was not allowed to check in.

However, the staff in question allegedly refused to process the rest of the family members as well.

Child’s passport had less than six months of validity

According to Shin Min Daily News, the family of eight had been preparing to leave for their holiday in Macau.

The family reached Changi Airport at 10.50am on 12 June to check in for their 1.50pm flight with Scoot.

Unfortunately, the Scoot staff noticed that their six-year-old daughter’s passport had less than six months of validity. As such, she would not be allowed to board the plane.

The staff then returned the whole group their passports, stating that she would not be able to check them in.

Family has to check in together as a group

The child’s mother suggested allowing the five other people in their family to check in first.

Meanwhile, she and her husband could head to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) with their child and book the next flight.

The Scoot staff reportedly rejected their suggestion, stating that they had to check in as an entire group as all the bookings were made in one itinerary.

When the child’s mother contacted Scoot’s personnel via their Facebook account, they allegedly told her that it was possible for the other five passengers to get on the flight.

However, the counter staff continued to reject their request.

Spent S$2,100 for new flight tickets

As a result, the entire family had to miss their flight.

While their return flight was not affected, the family still had to book another outbound flight the next day.

They spent S$2,100 in total for the new one-way tickets to Hong Kong as there were only Business class seats left.

Five other family members should have been able to check in to Scoot flight

AsiaOne reported that the mother received another reply on Facebook from Scoot on 16 June.

Again, they stated that the other five family members should have been able to check in.

Frustrated with the issue, the mother hopes that Scoot would be able to compensate their family for the extra costs incurred.

Scoot has also informed Shin Min Daily News that they are currently investigating the issue.

MS News has reached out to Scoot. We will update the article when they reply.

