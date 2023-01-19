Scoot Flight Departs To S’pore 4 Hours Ahead Of Time, Airline Apologises To 29 Stranded Passengers

Scoot Flight From Amritsar To Singapore Departs 4 Hours Early, Stranding 29 Passengers

On Wednesday (18 Jan), a Scoot flight departed from Amritsar airport to Singapore four hours early due to inclement weather.

Due to a mishap reportedly involving an agent, 29 passengers did not board the flight.

Passengers were informed of a flight time change from 7.55pm local time to 3.45pm via email or SMS, Scoot said.

But according to director of Amritsar airport VK Seth, a booking agent failed to inform his clients of the flight time, causing them to miss the flight.

Scoot apologised to the passengers and said they are working to provide them with either a refund or a rebooking on other available flights.

Scoot flight departs 4 hours early due to weather

In response to an MS News query, Scoot said it is aware of an incident involving some passengers missing their Scoot flight, TR509, which operated from Amritsar to Singapore on Thursday (18 Jan).

The flight had been retimed due to inclement weather conditions affecting departures, and passengers were informed on 15 Jan of the change.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), 263 passengers boarded the flight.

Checks by MS News on Flightaware.com showed that the plane landed in Singapore at 12.39am here.

Booking agents had informed their clients of the change.

But VK Seth noted that a single agent could not inform his clients, “for reasons best known to him”.

Although the PTI report mentioned that between 30-32 passengers missed the flight, Scoot said only 29 did.

The angry passengers reportedly protested at the airport and filed complaints.

Officials order probe into incident

An official with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in India said it has ordered a probe into the incident and will take action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, Scoot said it is affecting customers with assistance.

“Scoot sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused,” the airline said.

Featured image adapted from Scoot.