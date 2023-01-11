Power Bank Catches Fire On Scoot Flight From Taiwan To S’pore, 2 Passengers Injured

Fire Breaks Out On Scoot Flight Before Takeoff Due To Power Bank Overheating

Scoot flight TR993 from Taipei to Singapore was rescheduled when a fire broke out on the aircraft, injuring two passengers.

The incident took place yesterday (10 Jan) after a passenger’s power bank caught fire.

2 passengers injured after fire breaks out on Scoot flight from Taipei to Singapore

According to a man who was reportedly on the flight, a fire broke out before take-off.

Videos which he and other passengers posted online show the cabin engulfed in smoke as people on board could only look on.

Thank you all for your concern. I am a passenger on the plane. Everyone’s okay at the moment and the plane is being checked.

Despite the tense situation, he wrote in another post that everything was fine:

Citing local reports, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) stated that after receiving an alert, airport authorities dispatched firefighters to extinguish the fire.

It was only after they completely put out the flames that the plane was allowed to return to the gate.

In response to MS News’ queries, Scoot confirmed that the source of the fire was a passenger’s rechargeable power bank that “overheated while the aircraft was on the ground”.

The owner of the power bank and his companion apparently suffered minor burns to their fingers. They both subsequently received medical assistance.

According to Kwong Wa News, a Malaysian Chinese media site, the passengers did not need to be sent to hospital for further treatment.

Due to the disruption, Scoot is rescheduling the flight. They will be providing affected passengers with accommodation and meals in the meantime.

Scoot apologises for incident

Scoot also apologises for the incident, noting that the safety of their passengers and crew is their top priority. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Originally, flight TR993 was due to arrive in Singapore sometime around 12.20am today (11 Jan). But the incident has since pushed back the timings.

Nevertheless, we’re glad that the passengers are alright. We hope that they’ll make it to their intended destination safely once the next flight is available.

Featured image adapted from 王浩宇 on Facebook and Facebook.