Scoot Pilot Delays Landing As Passengers Aren’t Wearing Seatbelts, Changi Airport Police Interrogate Them

Scoot Pilot Delays Landing Of Singapore Bound Flight As Passengers Refused To Wear Seatbelts

Some airline passengers take liberties with the instructions they hear on flights. Calls to keep their electronic devices away are greeted with a smirk, only for them to pull it out a few seconds later.

However, this Scoot pilot wasn’t having any of it when it came to a family who wasn’t wearing their seatbelts, even as the plane descended at Changi Airport.

Despite warnings of potential police involvement, the passengers apparently refused to comply.

Another passenger on the flight showed the incident in full on his TikTok, including the moment when the authorities approached the difficult passengers.

Scoot pilot delays flight landing, warns passengers that police may be involved

According to this TikTok video, a Scoot pilot delayed the landing of flight TR285 – from Bali to Singapore – due to a group of passengers who weren’t wearing their seatbelts.

In the video clip, the Scoot pilot is heard speaking over the intercom system, addressing the passengers while hovering above what seems to be Singaporean waters.

The pilot said he would discontinue the flight’s approach to Changi Airport as passengers were not seated with their seatbelts securely fastened.

He then explains that they are not legally allowed to land the aircraft if the cabin is not secured.

With no other choice, the pilot says that the aircraft will turn around again for another approach.

This time, if they fail to land again, the pilot warns that the airport police will be involved.

This caution was met with meek and likely sarcastic applause from one of the passengers.

Allegedly difficult passengers escorted out of flight by local authorities

The video then cuts to the aircraft finally landing at Changi Airport, with a stewardess informing the passengers that the local authorities are waiting for them.

After the announcements ceased, authorities were seen discussing the matter with the staff on the flight.

Soon after, auxiliary police officers were seen walking down the aisle toward the difficult passenger.

After the end of the discussions, a woman carrying a baby is seen walking to the front of the aircraft as passengers looked on.

The video ends with footage of a man standing in front of police officers, with his hands behind his back.

Kids apparently failed to stay in their seats

In a subsequent Instagram Story post, the OP shared that he suspected that a number of kids were “not being parented” and failed to stay in their seats.

After the flight landed, the family involved was apparently escorted off the plane and questioned by airport police.

