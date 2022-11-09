SIA Passenger Confronts Flight Attendant & Demands Water, Airport Police Escort Him Away

SIA Passenger Rudely Demands Water From Flight Attendant, Airport Police Take Him Away

Yet another incident has happened onboard a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight, less than two months after a passenger assaulted cabin crew and made a bomb threat.

This time, fortunately, it did not warrant the activation of Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) jets.

Still, the video, which shows a passenger confronting a flight attendant while demanding a bottle of water aggressively, went viral.

Airport police later arrived on the scene to escort the unruly passenger away.

SIA passenger confronts flight attendant

Instagram account @sgfollowsall posted footage of the incident on Wednesday (9 Nov).

The clip begins with a blonde man in a cap approaching a flight attendant and demanding a water bottle.

“You actually think I’m gonna listen to you?” the blonde man says after the attendant tells him to return to his seat. Presumably, all passengers had to be seated at this point in the flight.

When the attendant repeats his request, the man replies by shouting vulgarities.

Remaining calm, the attendant asks him to refrain from raising his voice, but the man yells, “Give me water!”

The hapless air steward then repeatedly says “Okay” in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. However, the passenger reacts by mimicking his words in a mocking tone.

He follows up by repeating the words “Aqua water” over and over again.

Threatens to assault attendant

Refusing to return to his seat, the passenger threatens to assault the flight attendant, saying, “I’m gonna push you over.”

The attendant looks taken aback by the remark, and the situation worsens when the passenger mockingly mimics his replies again.

“I asked for water for two hours, and you’re defending him?” he scoffs when an unidentified individual tries to intervene.

Eventually, the air steward hands the man his water, which the latter accepts before thanking him sarcastically.

After he drinks his fill, airport police officers arrive on the scene to lead him away.

At this point, the other passengers cheer for them, clearly fed up with the man’s antics.

It is still unclear when exactly the incident occurred, although the Instagram account said that it happened on flight SQ711 bound for Singapore from Bangkok.

MS News has reached out to SIA for more information.

