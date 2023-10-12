Scoot Flight To Perth Turns Back To S’pore Due To Bomb Threat, Lands Safely

Scoot Flight To Perth Turns Back To Singapore On 12 Oct

Scoot flight TR16 that departed Singapore for Perth today (12 Oct) had to turn back due to an alleged bomb threat.

The decision was made about an hour into the flight for the safety of all passengers and crew on board.

Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft subsequently escorted the plane safely back to Singapore.

Scoot flight to Perth makes emergency U-turn

On Thursday (12 Oct) evening, reports of a Scoot flight to Perth making a sudden turn back to Singapore began surfacing online.

In response to queries from MS News, a Scoot spokesperson confirmed that the incident involved flight TR16, which departed from Singapore at 4.11pm.

An hour later, they made the “precautionary decision” to turn the plane back due to an alleged bomb threat.

The RSAF promptly activated their aircraft to escort the plane in question back to Changi Airport.

Emergency services were also activated.

Plane lands safely shortly after

Thankfully, the emergency escort went smoothly, with the plane landing at the airport at 6.27pm.

Upon landing, the respective authorities conducted security checks on the aircraft.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, Scoot is unable to reveal more information at the time of writing.

They are assisting the authorities with investigations. Meanwhile, the airline has apologised for the disruption and inconvenience.

They emphasised that the customers’ and crew’s safety are their top priority and that they will provide the necessary assistance.

