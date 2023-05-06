S’pore Clinches First SEA Games 2023 Medal, It’s A Bronze From Aquathlon Event

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Clinches First SEA Games 2023 Medal On 6 May

Singapore clinched her first medal from the 2023 SEA Games on Saturday (6 May) morning.

The medal came from the aquathlon men’s individual final, which saw Singapore’s Bryce Chong finishing 3rd, bringing home the bronze medal.

Fellow Singaporean Luke Chua came 4th in the same event having completed the race 21 seconds later.

Bryce Chong clinches Singapore’s first 2023 SEA Games medal at aquathlon event

Bryce Chong clinched Singapore’s first medal from the 2023 SEA Games after emerging 3rd in the aquathlon men’s individual final.

The 26-year-old finished the race, comprising a 500-metre swim and a 2.5-km run, within 15 minutes and 40 seconds.

The timing was good enough for Chong to come in 3rd, just behind Indonesia’s Rashif Amilia Yaqin and Andrew Kim Abay Remolino from the Philippines.

Fellow Singaporean athlete Luke Chua finished the same race in 16 minutes and 1 second, coming in 4th.

Over at the aquathlon women’s individual final, Singapore’s Kathlyn Yeo and Herlene Yu finished 6th and 10th respectively.

Featured image adapted from Team Singapore on Facebook and Triathlon Singapore on Facebook