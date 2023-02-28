Seah Im Food Centre Reopening On 13 Mar With Better Ventilation, New Toilets & Tables

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Seah Im Food Centre To Reopen After 6 Months Of Upgrading Works

Seah Im Food Centre will finally be reopening its doors on 13 Mar, after six months of upgrading works.

The famous food centre will see the return of 38 food and drink stalls, as well as six non-food stalls.

As part of the upgrade, each stall will be fitted with a new exhaust hood to remove airborne grease, smoke, and heat, allowing for a cleaner and more ventilated space.

The tables and stools, as well as the toilets, will also get fresh new looks.

Returning stalls preparing for Seah Im Food Centre reopening

According to the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), Seah Im Food Centre will officially reopen on 13 Mar, with most of the stores fully operational by then.

Presently, many stall owners are busy retrofitting their stalls in time for the grand reopening.

One such stall is Aspirasi Food Galore & Catering, which is famous for its chicken rice. The stall shared a video walkthrough of its new premises on Facebook recently on 13 Feb.

In the short clip, the business owner showed his two stalls, each sporting a new wall of tiles and looking extremely clean.

Although a lot of work remains to get the stalls operationally ready, the new Seah Im Food Centre already appears to be much better than before.

Besides the existing tenants, there will be six vacant cooked food stalls and 10 non-food stalls available for bidding in April.

Interested parties can look for more information on available units on the SLA website.

If you’ve already marked the date to check out the food centre once it opens, here’s how to get there in case you’ve forgotten:



Seah Im Food Centre

Address: 2 Seah Im Rd, Singapore 099114

Opening hours: 8am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: HarbourFront Station

Enjoy your favourite food at Seah Im again soon

The upcoming reopening of Seah Im Food Centre will certainly be great news for shoppers and workers in the area.

Regular customers who miss their favourite dishes there will no doubt be planning a visit soon.

Let’s hope that dining at the food centre will truly be a more pleasant experience.

Featured image adapted from Choo Yut Shing on Flickr.