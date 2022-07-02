Seah Im Food Centre To Undergo Renovation From Sep, Get Fried Chicken Rice Before Its Closure

Seah Im Food Centre To Undergo Renovation For 6 Months From Sep 2022

Seah Im Food Centre is a popular destination for Singaporeans eager for a filling meal after fun adventures in Sentosa. But if you’ve planned to chomp down on the famous fried chicken rice there the next time you visit, there’s an upcoming change you need to be aware of.

On Friday (1 Jul), AsiaOne reported that Seah Im Food Centre will undergo renovation from September 2022. It will be closed for at least six months.

Seah Im Food Centre slated for renovation in September

Since it opened in the 1980s, Seah Im Food Centre has grown to become one of the most recognisable destinations for delicious hawker food.

On Wednesday (29 Jun), Daniel Food Diary shared that the centre will close from Sep 2022 for at least six months due to refurbishments and renovation works.

According to AsiaOne, only 80 per cent of stalls will return after renovation is finished as other hawkers will have to retire.

As of now, there’s no way to confirm which stalls will close down and which ones will return, unless you ask the hawkers themselves.

However, there are some shops that you should patronise at least once before their temporary closure.

Fried chicken rice known across Singapore

While there are numerous places where you can get fried chicken rice, one stall at Seah Im has gained nationwide fame.

Yes, we’re talking about none other than Aspirasi, which sells a variety of chicken rice dishes.

Their classic chicken rice, known for its fluffy rice and savoury meat, has filled generations of satisfied bellies for the past 30 years. However, they will be closing their stall on 25 Aug.

Fret not, if you’re a long-time patron. Aspirasi owner, Mr Abdul Razak, told AsiaOne that they will be transferring staff to their Maxwell Food Centre outlet and satellite kitchen in Ubi.

Customers can also order online via GrabFood and foodpanda.

Try famous noodles & delicious plates of curry rice

Another popular gem is Shi Ji Noodle Stall, which serves sliced duck meat and lor mee.

Their Braised Duck Kway Teow Noodles Soup has a generous portion of flat yellow noodles and tender duck meat combined in a herbal broth.

Foodies looking to add more spice in their lives can head to Kheng Nam Lee Curry Rice.

True to its name, they serve pork chop, fried chicken, and veggies lathered in a distinctive curry gravy.

According to AsiaOne, they’re set to return after renovation but we think you’ll miss them during the long wait.

In case you’ve forgotten the directions to the food centre, here’s how to get there:



Seah Im Food Centre

Address: 2 Seah Im Rd, Singapore 099114

Opening hours: 8am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: HarbourFront Station

Whether you’re planning to visit Sentosa soon or simply shop at VivoCity, take some time to grab a bite at Seah Im Food Centre before the stalls close.

Temporary farewell for at least six months

If you’re a regular patron of these famous stalls at Seah Im Food Centre, you may want to get a good taste of your fave dishes soon before they become unavailable temporarily.

Good news is, September is still several weeks away. You have ample time to try various dishes there and revisit your favourite hawkers.

Let’s hope that most of these favourites will return after renovations are done, so we can continue enjoying their famous food for years to come.

