Arnold’s Fried Chicken Faces Breast Meat Shortage, Will Continue Serving Wings, Drums & Thigh Pieces

Arnold’s Fried Chicken Faces Shortage Of Breast & Rib Parts Due To Supply Constraints

There’s little room for doubt that fried chicken is the holy grail of comfort foods. But one question often sparks debates — do you prefer breast meat, wings, or drums? If you chose the first option, Arnold’s Fried Chicken’s latest update might come as a shock. On Tuesday (7 Jun), the local fast food chain announced that due to current supply constraints, they are experiencing a shortage of breast meat.

But fret not, as they will continue to serve up thigh, drum, and wing parts.

Arnold’s Fried Chicken only has thigh, drum & wing pieces from 7 Jun

On Tuesday (7 Jun) afternoon, Arnold’s Fried Chicken shared on Facebook that they’re currently facing a shortage of breast and rib parts.

They explained that this is due to chicken supply constraints.

In a subsequent Faceboook post, the homegrown fried chicken chain announced that they will only be able to serve thigh, drum, and wing parts from 7 Jun onwards.

However, they assured customers that the all-time favourite Spring Chicken Meal and other items will still be available on the menu.

In the meantime, the restaurant promises to work hard to ensure the supply of all chicken parts will resume as soon as possible.

Most Singaporeans unfazed

Despite the bad news, most Singaporeans did not seem fazed by the shortage of certain chicken parts.

Many claimed their love for chicken drums and thighs, which is why they seem unaffected by this.

However, a few, like this netizen, are used to getting chicken breast and are sad that it is currently unavailable.

Singapore has adequate chicken supply

Since Malaysia stopped its chicken exports to Singapore, concerns have been raised about our country’s poultry supply.

Some of the most affected groups are businesses that largely serve up chicken.

Nonetheless, last week, Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan said that more supplies are arriving in Singapore.

These supplies are being imported from Australia, Thailand, and the United States (US).

Mr Tan also assured Singaporeans that there is adequate chicken supply for everyone.

Hope supply will soon be restored

While the absence of chicken breast and rib parts may be bad news for some, it’s good to know that many others aren’t affected.

Perhaps for those who are, they can still opt for the spring chicken and just eat the parts they prefer.

Hopefully, once our nation’s chicken supply stabilises again, F&B businesses like Arnold’s will be able to restore their usual menus to their original glory.

Featured image adapted from Eatbook and Divertissementblog.