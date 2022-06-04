More Chilled & Frozen Chicken Arriving In S’pore Over Coming Weeks, Supply Is Stable: Minister

More Chicken Arriving From Australia, Thailand, Brazil & The US, Says Desmond Tan

Since Malaysia announced a ban on chicken exports, availability of the meat has been on Singaporeans’ minds.

This has caused some to wipe fresh chicken from supermarket shelves, despite assurances that there’s enough stock.

Now, a minister has again assured Singaporeans that more supplies of both chilled and frozen chicken will be arriving over the coming weeks.

Thanks to this quick response, Singapore’s food supply is stable, he added.

Good & wide range of chicken in supermarkets

In a Facebook post and accompanying video posted on Saturday (4 Jun), Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan said he has visited a few supermarkets.

He noted that they had a “good and wide range” of chicken.

This includes whole chicken, chicken parts, processed chicken and ready-to-eat chicken. There was also some chilled chicken.

More chicken arriving from across the world

Though the supermarkets are well-stocked, the authorities and industry partners are still working to import more chilled chicken from sources other than Malaysia.

For example, a batch of chilled chicken has just arrived from Australia, Mr Tan said.

A Singapore company has also struck a deal to increase the importation of chilled chicken from Thailand by 10 times, as previously reported.

As for frozen chicken, more supplies are coming from countries like Brazil and the United States (US).

The minister didn’t give an exact timeline for their arrival, saying they’re expected “in the coming weeks”.

Singapore’s chicken supply is stable

Mr Tan credited importers, distributors and supermarkets, as well as the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), for their quick response in bumping up supplies.

Due to their efforts, “Singapore’s chicken supply remains stable”, he said.

He also subtly advised consumers against panic buying, saying that the supply of chicken is adequate for everyone “if we continue to do our purchases normally”.

More chicken arriving for Singaporeans

Mr Tan’s words may come as a relief to Singaporeans worried about running out of chicken.

Hopefully, this will prompt members of the public to refrain from panic buying and buy only what they need for now.

In the meantime, those who enjoy chilled chicken might want to adapt and give frozen chicken a go.

