Seah Kian Peng To Be Nominated As Next Speaker Of Parliament, Replacing Tan Chuan-Jin

PM Lee Intends To Nominate Seah Kian Peng As Next Speaker Of Parliament

Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong has indicated his intention to nominate Marine Parade GRC MP Seah Kian Peng as the next Speaker of Parliament.

The nomination will happen during the next Parliament sitting on 2 Aug.

The news came less than a week after Mr Tan Chuan-Jin resigned from the PAP and as Speaker of Parliament, due to an extramarital affair with fellow PAP MP Cheng Li Hui.

Previously served as Deputy Speaker of Parliament

On Friday (21 July), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a brief statement sharing PM Lee’s intention to nominate Mr Seah as the next Speaker of Parliament.

The nomination will happen at the next Parliamentary sitting on 2 Aug. PM Lee will also deliver a Ministerial Statement during the session.

Mr Seah has been MP for the Braddell Heights ward of Marine Parade GRC since 2006. According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), he also served as Deputy Speaker of Parliament from Oct 2011 to Jan 2016.

The 62-year-old is additionally the Group CEO of NTUC Enterprise and holds key positions in various subsidiaries under the group.

Ex-Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin stepped down due to affair with Tampines GRC MP

The Speaker of Parliament post is currently vacant after Mr Tan Chuan-Jin resigned as PAP member and Parliament Speaker on Monday (17 July) due to his an affair with Tampines MP Cheng Li Hui.

Deputy Speaker Jessica Tan is currently the Acting Speaker.

Mr Tan was also caught in a ‘hot mic’ incident in which he was caught using “unparliamentary language” following a speech by Workers’ Party (WP) MP Jamus Lim.

Mr Tan offered his apology for the incident and said what he said were his “private thoughts”.

