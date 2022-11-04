Elderly Man Found Dead In Sengkang HDB Flat, Daughter Arrested For Suspected Murder

67-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Sengkang Flat On 4 Nov, Daughter Suspected Of Murder

UPDATE (4 Nov, 12.27pm): Channel NewsAsia (CNA) revealed that police arrested a 31-year-old woman for the suspected murder of her father.

On Friday (4 Nov) morning, residents of Block 190A Rivervale Drive in Sengkang were awakened by the arrival of police vehicles and officers. A man was reportedly found dead in one of the flats there. CNA reports that his daughter is suspected of being involved in his murder.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Man found dead in 15th floor unit of Sengkang HDB block

According to Shin Min Daily News, police officers arrived at the block at around 7am this morning (4 Nov).

They promptly went around to ask neighbours if they had heard noises coming from the unit in question.

The home is reportedly a four-room flat on the 15th floor.

A resident staying below the unit told the Chinese newspaper that she heard random noises from the flat the night before.

At least three police vehicles were allegedly at the foot of the block. The Straits Times (ST) reporters at the scene quoted residents who claimed that officers spent several hours looking around the rubbish chute of the block.

Outside the unit, officers in uniform surrounded the gate to prevent unauthorised individuals from entering or leaving the apartment.

Neighbours apparently told ST that the deceased was an elderly man who stayed with his daughter.

The man’s wife passed away from cancer two months ago, while he himself suffered a stroke 10 years ago.

Neighbours described the family as reserved, rarely receiving visitors.

Daughter allegedly suspected of murder

Both Shin Min Daily News and CNA wrote that the deceased man’s daughter may have had a role in his suspected murder at the HDB flat in Sengkang.

According to CNA, police received a call for assistance at the particular address at around 5.30am on Friday (4 Nov).

When officers arrived, they found a 67-year-old man with multiple wounds lying motionless in the unit.

Paramedics subsequently pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim’s 31-year-old daughter will be charged in court with murder tomorrow (5 Nov). The offence carries the death penalty.

Since police investigations are ongoing, do avoid speculating on the incident till further information is available.

