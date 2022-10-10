Man Found Dead Outside Yishun Flat, Teenage Son Arrested Over Suspected Murder

47-Year-Old Man Found Dead Outside Yishun Flat, 19-Year-Old Son Arrested & Will Be Charged With Murder

A 47-year-old man was found dead outside his flat in Yishun on Monday (10 Oct).

His teenage son was arrested at the scene, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

He will be charged with murder.

Police received call for assistance from Yishun Ave 4

The police received a call for assistance at about 7.05pm on Monday evening, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) quoted SPF as saying.

They then headed to a residential unit on Yishun Avenue 4.

A photo posted by Shin Min Daily News on Facebook showed a police car and several officers outside Block 653, Yishun Avenue 4.

Yishun man lying motionless, pronounced dead

The police found a 47-year-old man lying motionless outside his flat when they arrived.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The police cordoned off part of the HDB corridor for investigations, and there was a tense atmosphere, reported Shin Min.

19-year-old son arrested

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene, the police also said.

He is the son of the deceased, they added.

The teenager will be charged in court with murder on Wednesday (12 Oct).

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.