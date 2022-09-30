19-Year-Old M’sian Woman Kills Boyfriend After Resisting His Sexual Advances, Faces Death Penalty

Woman Kills Boyfriend After Resisting His Sexual Advances In Johor Bahru Hotel

Having resisted sexual advances by her boyfriend in a hotel in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia, a 19-year-old woman kills him.

She later confesses to the murder and gets arrested.

If convicted, Sim Hui Ying may face the death penalty.

Woman kills boyfriend after resisting his sexual advances

According to China Press, the incident occurred in a hotel room at Taman Mount Austin in JB at around 8pm on 20 Sep.

19-year-old Sim was allegedly resisting sexual advances from her 29-year-old boyfriend, Kelly Yap (name transliterated from Chinese) when the attack happened.

She later reported the incident herself to the police with the help of her family.

When police arrived at the scene at around 10.30pm that night, they found Yap dead in the room.

Charged with attempted murder

On Thursday (30 Sep), Sim appeared at the Johor Bahru Magistrate Court for her prosecution.

There was reportedly no lawyer present to represent her. As the judge read out her charge, a solemn Shen only nodded silently as if to acknowledge it, reports Utusan Malaysia.

However, there has apparently yet to be any record of a confession from her.

Under Section 2 of the Penal Code in Malaysia, Shen may face the death penalty if she proves guilty.

Her case will be rescheduled to 6 Dec after the laboratory and autopsy reports are complete.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press and Jp Valery on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.