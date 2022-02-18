Timing That Twin Boys Were Allegedly Killed Has Been Amended

The tragic case of the deaths of 11-year-old twin boys at Greenridge Crescent has taken another twist.

While it’s widely known that their father has been charged with murder, he was initially charged over the death of only 1 son.

Now, almost a month after he was first charged, he’s been charged with murder again – for the death of his other son.

Source

Charged again on 18 Feb

Xavier Yap Jung Houn was handed his 2nd murder charge on Friday (18 Feb), reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The 48-year-old was accused of murdering his son, Aston, at a covered canal near Greenridge Crescent playground.

The time this offence was carried out was between 4.23-6.18pm.

Time of 1st alleged murder amended

The 2nd charge comes 3 weeks and 4 days after Yap was 1st charged on 24 Jan.

That 1st charge was over the alleged murder of his other son, Ethan, at the same location.

The timing of that alleged murder was initially stated to be between 4.23-6.25pm, reported Yahoo News.

However, it was amended on Friday (18 Jan) to state that Ethan was also allegedly killed between 4.23-6.18pm – the same as his twin brother.

There was no explanation given for why the murder charge over Aston’s death was handed out so long after the one for Ethan’s.

According to SG Enable, a disability services and support organisation, the twins had special needs.

Yap seemed visibly thinner

Yap appeared in court via a video link, reported CNA.

He was wearing a white top, and seemed to be visibly thinner.

He hair had also been shaved.

Psychiatric report completed

At a previous hearing on 29 Jan, Yap had been referred for psychiatric observation.

This has now been completed, and a report by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has been prepared, the prosecution said.

However, they’re still waiting for 2 more reports: a medical report and 1 from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Thus, the prosecutor sought an adjournment to the case till Apr.

Yap also sustained injury

It turns out that while the 2 boys passed away, their father also sustained a injury.

This was revealed when the judge asked the prosecution what the medical report was for.

He replied that it was regarding an “injury sustained by the accused”, CNA quoted him as saying.

It’s uncertain what type of injuries Yap had sustained, and they were not evident when the police brought him back to the scene on 27 Jan.

Case adjourned to 26 Apr

After the judge allowed the adjournment, the case will be heard again in the State Courts on 26 Apr.

However, there’s also a pre-trial conference in the High Court on 12 Apr.

If Yap is convicted of even 1 of the charges, he faces the death penalty.

Tragedy unfolded on 21 Jan

The tragedy unfolded on Friday (21 Jan) when Yap had called the police for help at the Greenridge Crescent playground at about 6.25pm.

Officers arrived to find his 2 sons lying motionless in the nearby canal that cuts across the playground.

The boys were later pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Yap was arrested just 1 day later after police investigations that explored all possible leads.

Still an ongoing saga

After a few weeks out of the news, the Greenridge Crescent tragedy may have slipped out of Singaporeans’ minds for awhile.

However, news of the ongoing saga is certain to resurface as the case goes to court.

Before more details on the case are revealed, it’s best not to speculate. Hopefully, the family will have space to grieve in this difficult time.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.