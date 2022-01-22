2 Children Found Dead At Upper Bukit Timah Playground On 21 Jan

What was meant to be a restful weekend turned into one of tragedy for residents of Upper Bukit Timah.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the bodies of 2 children were found at Greenridge Crescent Playground.

Military personnel, as well as police officers, were reportedly present in the area.

Police received call for assistance on 21 Jan

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that police received a call for assistance at Greenridge Crescent Playground at around 6.25pm yesterday (21 Jan).

The playground in question is in a private residential area in Upper Bukit Timah.

ST reporters who were at the location today (22 Jan) claimed to have seen officers from the Gurkha Contingent patrolling inside a canal. The officers also reportedly combed the forested area next to the playground.

Some plainclothes police officers, meanwhile, spoke to residents in the nearby estate.

2 children found dead at Upper Bukit Timah playground

Upon arriving at the scene, officers allegedly found two 11-year-old boys lying motionless near the playground. Paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

CNA stated that the 2 boys were the man’s son, though we are unable to confirm this at the time of writing. The police have classified the case as unnatural death.

Holland-Bukit Timah MP Sim Ann has acknowledged the “grave tragedy” and sought the cooperation of residents.

She also urged the public to avoid speculation while the police carry out the necessary investigations.

MS News has reached out to the police for a statement and will update this article when they get back.

Extremely distressing news

While information regarding the case remains scarce, the passing of 2 children under such bizarre circumstances is certainly distressing.

As the police carry out the necessary investigations, we hope members of the public will avoid speculating about the case.

Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased children. May they rest in peace.

