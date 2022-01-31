Xavier Yap’s Case Was Heard 2 Days Earlier On 29 Jan Instead

The man at the centre of 2022 most shocking news – the deaths of 11-year-old twin boys at Greenridge Crescent – was charged with murder on 24 Jan, and was set to return to court on Monday (31 Jan).

However, it turns out that the hearing was brought to Saturday (29 Jan).

At that hearing, Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, was sent for psychiatric observation.

He’ll thus be remanded further, and no additional charges were filed against him.

Yap faces 1 charge of murder

Yap still a faces single charge of murder, so he faces the death penalty if convicted.

He’s accused of causing the death of his son, Ethan, at a canal near Greenridge Crescent playground on Jan 21, between 4.23pm and 6.25pm.

However, he hasn’t been charged over the death of his other son, Ashton.

No charges have so far been filed against him for Ashton’s death, reported TODAY Online.

It’s possible for people to be charged in court with holding charges, and for more charges to be added later.

Case brought forward by 2 days

Yap was scheduled to appear at the State Courts today, for his case to be mentioned a 2nd time, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

However, the courts said the case was brought forward to Saturday (29 Jan) – 2 days earlier.

He will appear in court again on 18 Feb.

Until then, Yap will be remanded at Changi Prison’s Complex Medical Centre, a court spokesman told TODAY.

Father brought back to scene

Last Thursday (27 Jan) afternoon, Yap was brought back to the canal where his sons’ bodies were found.

Dressed in a red polo tee and dark berms, he was taken to the park and into the canal.

Source

Accompanied by officers, he left about 30 minutes later.

Earlier last week, officers were also seen investigating the scene for more clues about the case, including climbing into the canal.

Source

Thoughts & prayers to the loved ones

Singaporeans were saddened and shaken by the tragic deaths of the twin boys, and later by the arrest of their father.

While much is still unknown about the case, and we should avoid speculation, our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the boys.

Whatever the result of the psychiatric observation, we hope that some closure will eventually be found.

