Eligible Seniors Do Not Require Appointment For Booster Shots From 1 Oct

Last month, eligible seniors were invited to receive their Covid-19 booster so so they’re better protected against the coronavirus.

Since then, 215,729 individuals have reportedly received their booster shots while another 119,000 have booked their appointments.

Source

In order to make things more convenient. the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that seniors aged 60 and above can receive their booster shots on a walk-in basis from Friday (1 Oct).

They must, however, have received the 2nd Covid-19 vaccine more than 6 months ago.

Seniors above 60 can walk in to receive Covid-19 booster shot

On Thursday (30 Sep), MOH announced that eligible seniors will be able to walk into any vaccination centres to receive their Covid-19 booster shots from 1 Oct.

Source

All Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, and Long-Term Pass Holders aged 60 and above who have received their 2nd dose on 1 Apr or earlier are considered eligible.

Other seniors within the same age group will be eligible for the walk-in once they meet the recommended window of 6 months after their 2nd dose.

Apart from vaccination centres, eligible seniors can also visit polyclinics or participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics for their booster shots without making an appointment.

Encouraged to receive their booster jabs

Through the initiative, MOH hopes to make it more convenient for seniors to get their booster shots.

As of 29 Sep, 500,000 eligible seniors have been invited to receive their booster shots, reports MOH.

Of these, 215,729 individuals have received their booster shots while another 119,000 have booked their appointments.

Data from Israel suggests that booster shots confer stronger protection against Covid-19 to seniors without causing additional safety concerns.

Hence, MOH encourages more eligible seniors to head down for their booster shots soon.

Receive your booster shot soon

Given their relatively old age and the higher likelihood of having underlying health issues, seniors are more vulnerable to developing a severe infection should they contract Covid-19.

We hope the walk-in programme will encourage the elderly to get their booster shots so they’re better protected against the coronavirus.

For those who know seniors eligible for the booster shot, do encourage them to get it soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Raffles Medical Group on Facebook.