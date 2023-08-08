Spooky Black Ring Seen Hovering Over Sentosa, It’s Smoke From ‘Wings Of Time’ Flame Generators

Strange Black Ring Floating Over Sentosa Intrigues Viewers Online

In one of the weirder events of 2023, a TikTok user captured footage of a spooky black ring in Sentosa, hovering in the sky almost menacingly.

Not knowing its origins, netizens came up with theories on the possible causes of the phenomenon.

However, after checking with the relevant authorities, it turns out that the ring isn’t very mysterious after all.

Bizarre black ring with smoke drifts over Sentosa beach

On Monday (7 Aug), TikTok user Dane uploaded a 15-second video showing the bizarre sight of a black ring, with wisps of smoke emanating from it, slowly drifting over Sentosa Beach.

Some baffled beachgoers looked up and stared, while others chose to ignore it.

At one point, the OP zoomed in on the ring, giving a better view of it and the wisps coming off it. He also added a caption expressing his disbelief at what he was seeing.

The OP jokingly captioned the video, “Errmmm, should we start running?”

The clip also contains the viral audio of the woman on the plane yelling that someone in the back was “not real”.

As the ring slowly drifted closer, the video ended.

Netizens jokingly speculate what ring could be

Without a clue what the ring could be, several users jokingly called it an unidentified flying object (UFO).

To be fair to them, other reports of UFOs decades ago entailed sightings of flying objects of a similar shape.

However, unless the aliens can somehow fit in a wispy, smokey, ring, this guess doesn’t seem very viable.

Meanwhile, there were others who joked that the ring could have been the result of someone vaping really hard.

While vape rings or ‘O rings’ do exist, it would take an extremely skilled smoker to get one to go that high up in the sky and in such a dark colour.

Black ring actually from ‘Wings of Time’ testing

Despite the OP’s surprise, this apparently isn’t the first sighting of such a black ring at Sentosa.

In January this year, another beachgoer spotted a similar-looking ring and captured it on camera.

Thankfully, we have the official explanation for the phenomenon as Mount Faber Leisure Group released a statement to MS News clarifying the origin of the smoke ring. They wrote,

The black smoke ring was caused by the routine testing of flame generators from the ‘Wings of Time’ show. We would like to assure the public that all safety procedures are adhered to while performing the routine checks.

So there it is — not aliens, not vaping, but rather, a common equipment test.

Hopefully, the next time it shows up, the smoke ring won’t cause the same confusion.

Featured image adapted from @danerdnslm5 on TikTok.