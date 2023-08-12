49 Men Arrested At Sentosa Hotel Villa After Police Find Controlled Drugs Like Ecstasy

Police Find Drugs In Sentosa Hotel Villa Raid, Arrest 49 Men Aged 21 To 46 Years Old

During a drug raid on Wednesday (9 Aug), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) found controlled drugs at a hotel villa in Sentosa.

They swiftly arrested 49 men for suspected drug offences.

Among the suspects, 35 are said to be Singaporeans.

CNB finds drugs at Sentosa hotel

In a Facebook post today (12 Aug), CNB shared that the police had “acted on information” and conducted checks at a hotel villa on Sentosa Island.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the information was an invitation to a party that circulated in a private chat group.

Upon inspection, the police found substances that they believed were controlled drugs at several locations in the villa’s premises.

The substances apparently included ecstasy and ketamine. Officers also seized various drug paraphernalia in the raid on 9 Aug.

35 Singaporeans among 49 men arrested

During the raid, police arrested 49 men between the ages of 21 and 46 at the hotel villa.

35 of them are Singapore citizens, reported 8world News.

Investigations into the suspects’ drug activities are ongoing.

CNB noted that arranging gatherings for drug abuse is an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

Additionally, permitting the usage of premises for drug abuse or trafficking is an offence for the owner.

Whether the hotel villa is aware of the alleged activities is unclear at the time of writing. Hence, we urge members of the public to refrain from speculating until more official information is available.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CNB Drug Free SG on Facebook.