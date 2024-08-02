Serangoon coffee shop suspended 1 day & fined for not keeping toilet clean & in good repair

Serangoon coffee shop suspended after accumulating 12 demerit points in 1 year

A coffee shop in Serangoon Central was suspended for one day and fined for not keeping its toilet clean and in good repair, among other offences.

The suspension was revealed in a food hygiene notice from Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (2 Aug).

Serangoon coffee shop committed 3 offences

The coffee shop in question is named Good Food Park and is located in Block 204 Serangoon Central, SFA said.

Over the last year, it accumulated 12 demerit points for three separate offences.

Two of them were for failing to maintain sanitary fittings, etc. in good working condition and repair — a penalty of four demerits each.

The third offence was for failing to keep its toilet clean and in good repair, also a penalty of four demerit points.

Serangoon coffee shop suspended for one day

As a result of these offences, Good Food Park’s licence was suspended for one day on Friday (2 Aug).

SFA said a coffee shop or eating house that accumulates 12 or more demerit points over 12 months may have its licence suspended for either one, two or three days, based on track records.

The coffee shop was also fined a total of S$1,100.

Licensed premises should be properly maintained, including toilets: SFA

SFA reminded food business operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times as it takes a serious view of these offences.

They should engage only registered food handlers and ensure licensed premises are properly upkept and maintained — this includes the toilets within, SFA said, adding,

SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

The agency also advised members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments not to patronise them and report the details via SFA’s online feedback form or call the SFA Contact Centre at 68052871.

