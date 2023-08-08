Serangoon Fruit Stall Sells Whole Watermelons For S$1 Each, Stay ‘Cool’ During National Day

Serangoon Fruit Stall Lexus Durian King Has S$1 Watermelons For National Day

Whenever 9 Aug comes around, shops across Singapore tend to come up with creative National Day promotions.

Lexus Durian King — a fruit stall in Serangoon — for example, recently started selling whole watermelons for just S$1 each in hopes of helping customers keep cool during National Day.

The stall has reportedly sold 4,800 watermelons to date and has observed a 30% increase in business since the start of the promotion.

Serangoon fruit stall sells S$1 watermelons as part of National Day promo

On Friday (4 Aug), Lexus Durian King took to Facebook to share about their S$1 watermelon National Day promotion at their Serangoon outlet.

Pictures shared by the fruit stall show heaps of watermelons stacked neatly outside their shop along Upper Serangoon Road.

The offer is simple — each watermelon costs just S$1, but on a “take-and-go” basis only. This means that you bring the fruit home as it is and can’t request for it to be cut.

Speaking to MS News, Stella, the stall owner, said that they’ve sold over 4,800 watermelons at the time of this article.

When asked about the inspiration for the promotion, the 49-year-old said the weather has been extremely hot of late and she hopes the watermelons would be able to “cool” customers down.

Stella also shared that they plan on running the promotion till the end of the week but may extend it if they “manage to get more stock”.

In a separate interview with Shin Min Daily News, the stall owner revealed that they’re selling the watermelons at a loss — each fruit reportedly costs S$1.50.

S$5.80 pomelo for Singapore’s 58th birthday

Lexus Durian King is also running another National Day promotion over at its Marine Parade outlet.

Paying tribute to Singapore’s 58th birthday, the stall is selling pomelo at just S$5.80 each.

Do note that the pomelos are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

If you’d like to check out the stall’s promotions or simply see what they have to offer, you may visit any of their outlets at:

Lexus Durian King – Upper Serangoon

Address: 1001 Upper Serangoon Road, Singapore 534739

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT station: Kovan

The Serangoon outlet is also running a 1-hour Mao Shan Wang durian buffet at S$38.80/pax for folks who don’t mind the heat at all.

Lexus Durian King – Marine Parade

Address: 83 Marine Parade Central, #01-566, Singapore 440083

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT station: Eunos

Kudos to Lexus Durian King for putting together such creative promotions, giving folks something else to look forward to in addition to the annual NDP.

What other creative National Day promotions have you seen this year? Share them in the comments.

Featured image courtesy of Lexus Durian King.