LiHo Tea Has 1-For-1 Offer Till 11 Aug, Just Say ‘Majulah’ For 15 Seconds

1-For-1 LiHo Drinks When You Say ‘Majulah’ For 15 Seconds

If you are looking to get your bubble tea fix this week, you should know there’s an interesting promotion going on at LiHo Tea outlets.

No, not the S$1 tea promotion that saw customers bringing large wine glasses for the promo. This one’s specially for National Day.

From 7 to 11 Aug, the beverage chain has a 1-for-1 deal for anyone game enough to say “Majulah” for 15 seconds at any LiHo Tea outlet.

In addition, stand a chance to win S$10 worth of vouchers when you upload a video of yourself attempting the challenge on TikTok.

1-for-1 drinks & LiHo vouchers in the ‘Majulah Challenge’

In a Facebook video, LiHo Singapore illustrated exactly how to redeem the deal.

Starting Monday (7 Aug), you can purchase a drink of your choice and get another for free just by participating in the ‘Majulah Challenge’.

You only need to say “Majulah” for 15 seconds without stopping at any LiHo Tea outlet. It is that simple.

On top of that, you can also stand a chance at winning a LiHo Tea e-voucher worth S$10 if you upload a video of yourself doing the challenge on TikTok.

This offer will last until Friday (11 Aug).

Happening at all LiHo outlets, while stocks last

You can redeem the deal for all original-priced drinks. The free drink can be different from the first drink you purchase, but the free drink will be the one of lower value.

The promotion applies to both medium and large beverage sizes.

The special deal will go on at all LiHo Tea outlets while stocks last.

So, what are you waiting for? Show your love for Singapore this National Day while getting your bubble tea fix!

Featured image adapted from LiHo Singapore on Facebook and Facebook.