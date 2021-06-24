Shake Shack Gives Free Fries To Vaccinated People With Every Burger Purchased

Vaccination rates have seen an uptick ever since the authorities started offering them to more people. However, there are many who may not have had their jabs yet.

To support Singapore’s nationwide vaccination efforts, Shake Shack is giving out free fries with every burger purchase to anyone who has had at least one vaccine dose.

Image courtesy of Shake Shack Singapore

From 1 – 15 Jul, all you’d have to do is present your proof of vaccination at any of their 6 outlets islandwide to get free Crinkle Cut Fries.

Free fries for vaccinated customers

Burgers are great, but having your pick at fries with every bite makes the meal complete.

Whether you decide to get a meal or a main a la carte, fries often come with additional costs. But from 1 – 15 Jul, you can get them for free at Shake Shack Singapore — with every purchase of a burger, of course.

Source

In a press release on Thursday (24 Jun), Shake Shack announced the promotion as part of their mission to “Stand For Something Good”.

Anyone who’s taken at least one dose of the vaccine will be able to enjoy the freebie, and all you have to do is show your proof of vaccination when ordering in-store.

Do note, however, that it’s only available as a one-time redemption, so don’t go flashing your vaccination proof too many times for free fries.

You can head down to any of the 6 Shack Shack outlets below to redeem the fries:

Jewel Changi, 78 Airport Boulevard #02-256 Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666

89 Neil Road, 89 Neil Road #01-01, Singapore 088849

Orchard Road, 541 Orchard Road #01-01 Liat Tower, Singapore 238881

Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard #01-357, Singapore 038983

VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk #01-163/164 VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade #01-101, Great World, Singapore 237994

Great initiative by Shake Shack Singapore

It’s great to see brands supporting Singapore’s vaccination drive, coming up with smart ways to encourage more people to get their jabs.

Not only will this help Singapore build our defences against Covid-19, but customers will also get a chance to enjoy some free food.

Kudos to Shake Shack Singapore, and we hope this impetus will motivate more eligible individuals to register their vaccination interests soon.

Featured image from Shake Shack Singapore on Facebook and Facebook.